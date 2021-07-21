Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GAN were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

