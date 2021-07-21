Northern Trust Corp Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $331.84 million, a P/E ratio of -86.31 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

