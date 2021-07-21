Northern Trust Corp Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Atomera worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Atomera by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.52. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.