Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

NYSE:ASR opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

