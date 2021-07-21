Northern Trust Corp Purchases 861 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Atomera worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $421.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

