Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 183,735 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.