Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of ZIX worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in ZIX by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

