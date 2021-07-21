Northern Trust Corp Sells 198,442 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,442 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Geron were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Geron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

GERN stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $420.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.11. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

