Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,749 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Powell Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Powell Industries by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 million, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

