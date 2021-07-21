Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,207 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.