Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,132 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,132 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Lands’ End worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $2,590,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $1,596,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

