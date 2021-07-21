Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

