Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

