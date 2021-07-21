Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

NTRS stock opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

