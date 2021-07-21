Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Update

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Get Northern Vertex Mining alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.