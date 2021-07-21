Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.20. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

