Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $419.00 at Seaport Global Securities

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from $398.00 to $419.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

NOC opened at $359.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

