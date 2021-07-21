NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Up 4%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.78. 33,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 7,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.

About NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.