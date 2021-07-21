NRG Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by 900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.