Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Head to Head Contrast

Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus price target of $60.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Aceto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.58 billion 1.03 $191.35 million $3.63 14.66

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto.

Profitability

This table compares Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 7.99% 25.88% 11.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Aceto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aceto Company Profile

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

