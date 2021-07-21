NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $388.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.27 million to $397.37 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $339.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 638,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

