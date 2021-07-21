Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,964 shares of company stock worth $9,005,117. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.