NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

