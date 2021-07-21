Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,898 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

