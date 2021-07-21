Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.81 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $30,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

