Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Owens & Minor worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 142,693 shares of company stock worth $7,553,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.