Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 311,013 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 311,013 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $239,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

TXRH stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $3,874,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

