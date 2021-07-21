Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRK opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,753,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,739,000 after buying an additional 2,131,886 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 188,246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $4,911,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 345,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

