Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NRK opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $14.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
