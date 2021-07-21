(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered (NXE.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

(NXE.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.73 and a 12 month high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

