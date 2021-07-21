Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $410,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.