Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

