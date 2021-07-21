Offshift Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $28,835.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,950.10 or 0.99992234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

