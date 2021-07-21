OKB Trading Down 3.5% This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. OKB has a total market cap of $657.97 million and approximately $206.57 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $10.97 or 0.00034246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013744 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.27 or 0.00790917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

