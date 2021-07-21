Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,929. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

