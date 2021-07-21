Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.35% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after buying an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 63.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 115,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

