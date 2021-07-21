Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.
Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Also, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.