Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Also, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

