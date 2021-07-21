Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ONCY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,159. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

