Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

