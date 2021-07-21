ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.63.

ONE Gas stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

