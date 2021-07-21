OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Down 9%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shares traded down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.77. 61,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 463,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $790.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

