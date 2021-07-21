OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading Up 6.8%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shares traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.76. 3,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 876,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $842.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.