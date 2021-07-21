Opaleye Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316,200 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,314. The company has a market cap of $201.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

