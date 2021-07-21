Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,107,000. Autolus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 4.04% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUTL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

