Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,016 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.74% of Open Lending worth $78,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $46,906,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 6,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,086. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

