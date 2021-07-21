Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPY opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

