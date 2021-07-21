Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,600 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 116.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE:NUE opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $110.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

