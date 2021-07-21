Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

