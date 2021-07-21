Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

