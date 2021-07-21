Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

NYSE WHR opened at $213.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $142.93 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

