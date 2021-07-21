Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $615.71 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $653.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.79. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.